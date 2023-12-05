US joins dozens of countries in backing COP28 pledge to slash cooling emissions

The United States is among at least 60 countries backing a pledge on Tuesday to cut cooling-related emissions by 2050, US State Department officials said at the UN climate summit in Dubai.

The Global Cooling Pledge would mark the world's first collective focus on energy emissions from the cooling sector. It calls for countries to reduce by 2050 their cooling-related emissions by at least 68% compared to 2022 levels.

It's a tough task, given the cooling industry is only expected to grow as temperatures continue to climb.

Emissions from both the refrigerants and the energy used in cooling account for about 7% of climate-warming emissions, and energy demand for cooling could triple by 2050.

Reuters is first to report the US support, which suggests there could be a process to construct more regulations or incentives for the industry in the United States, and ramp up pressure on other countries to join.