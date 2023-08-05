Prof Saleemul Huq appointed to UN’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Saleemul Huq, a Bangladesh-based climate expert and a university professor, has been appointed as one of the external members of a new Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations.

Huq, a professor at the Independent University, Bangladesh, is among the new board’s seven eminent scholars who will work with the chief scientists of United Nations System entities, the secretary-general’s envoy on technology, and the rector of the United Nations University, according to a UN statement issued on Thursday.

The panel is expected to advise UN leaders on breakthroughs in science and technology and how to harness the benefits of these advances and mitigate potential risks. They will be associated with a network of diverse scientific institutions worldwide.

The external board members specialise in various disciplines, including climate change and development, computer science, ecology, human-centred artificial intelligence, humanities, law, and molecular and cellular physiology.