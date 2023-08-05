Prof Saleemul Huq appointed to UN’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Saleemul Huq, a Bangladesh-based climate expert and a university professor, has been appointed as one of the external members of a new Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations.
Huq, a professor at the Independent University, Bangladesh, is among the new board’s seven eminent scholars who will work with the chief scientists of United Nations System entities, the secretary-general’s envoy on technology, and the rector of the United Nations University, according to a UN statement issued on Thursday.
The panel is expected to advise UN leaders on breakthroughs in science and technology and how to harness the benefits of these advances and mitigate potential risks. They will be associated with a network of diverse scientific institutions worldwide.
The external board members specialise in various disciplines, including climate change and development, computer science, ecology, human-centred artificial intelligence, humanities, law, and molecular and cellular physiology.
Dr Saleemul Huq is the director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, a research and capacity-building organisation working on climate change and development in Bangladesh.
The primary objective of the board is to provide independent insights on trends at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, governance and sustainable development, the UN statement said. “Through their collaborative efforts, the Board and its network will support United Nations leaders in anticipating, adapting to and leveraging the latest scientific advancements in their work for people, planet and prosperity.”
The UN hopes to better bridge science and policy by forming the Scientific Advisory Board. “The initiative marks a vital step towards embracing the full potential of science and technology for the collective benefit of all Member States,” the UN statement said.
“Scientific and technological progress can support efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals – but they are also giving rise to ethical, legal and political concerns that require multilateral solutions. My Scientific Advisory Board will strengthen the role of the United Nations as a reliable source of data and evidence, and provide advice to me and my senior management team,” United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres said.
"I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed as one of the external members of the UN's Scientific Advisory Board. This further strengthens my commitment to advancing climate science and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges we face. Together, we can make a difference and drive positive change for a sustainable future," Prof Huq said in a statement to IUB.
"Heartfelt congratulations to Prof Dr Huq on his prestigious appointment to the UN's Scientific Advisory Board. It is a recognition of his expertise in global climate issues and a testament to his dedication and hard work in the field. As the Director of ICCCAD at IUB, Dr Huq has been a guiding force in shaping sustainable solutions. We are proud to have him as a distinguished member of our family,” said Dr Tanweer Hasan, vice chancellor of IUB.