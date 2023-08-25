Countries adopt multibillion-dollar fund to protect nature

Environmental leaders from 185 countries gathered in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday to adopt a multibillion-dollar fund to support global conservation, and the United Nations called for contributions to help protect 30% of land and coastal areas by 2030.

The meeting comes eight months after governments agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework — which some have called the "Paris Agreement for Nature", invoking the landmark 2015 UN pact to tackle climate change. More than a million species are estimated to be facing extinction, according to the UN.

One of the framework's 23 targets is to help mobilize public and private sector players to funnel $200 billion per year to conservation initiatives by 2030, with developed countries contributing at least $20 billion of this every year by 2025.