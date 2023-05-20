G7 reaffirms commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030

The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

A G7 statement highlighted various actions countries are taking, including policies for achieving 100% or the overwhelming penetration of sales for zero-emission vehicles in the light-duty vehicle (LDV) category by 2035 and beyond.