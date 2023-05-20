    বাংলা

    G7 reaffirms commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030

    The Group of Seven nations also commits to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 09:21 AM

    The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

    A G7 statement highlighted various actions countries are taking, including policies for achieving 100% or the overwhelming penetration of sales for zero-emission vehicles in the light-duty vehicle (LDV) category by 2035 and beyond.

    The policies include actions to achieve 100% electrified vehicles for new passenger car sales by 2035 and promotion of infrastructure and sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels, it said.

    "We note the opportunities that these policies offer to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sector, including progressing towards a share of over 50% of zero emission LDVs sold globally by 2030," the document added.

