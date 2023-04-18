Sri Lankan activists protest proposal to export monkeys to China

Sri Lanka is considering a proposal by a Chinese private company to export 100,000 endemic monkeys to China, a government minister said on Tuesday, sparking protests from animal protection groups.

The island's agriculture minister has appointed a committee to evaluate the proposal to export 100,000 toque macaques, found only in Sri Lanka, to be displayed in zoos in China, Cabinet Spokesperson and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

"This is not a discussion between the Sri Lankan government and the Chinese government but with a Chinese company," Gunawardana told reporters at a weekly briefing, without naming the company. "The committee will evaluate the proposal."

The move has alarmed environmentalists and conservationists who have warned the monkeys could be headed to labs rather than zoos, even if it earns some scarce dollars for the country facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.