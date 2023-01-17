‘The Last of Us’ pilot review: Us and Them, over and over again

This review contains mild spoilers for the first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Two men and a teenage girl are in a car, trying to outrun the apocalypse. A family stranded on the road waves to them to stop. Tommy (Gabriel Luna) slows down. Joel (Pedro Pascal from The Mandalorian) asks him what he’s doing.

“[They’ve] got a kid, Joel,” Tommy says.

“So do we,” says Joel. “Keep driving.”

Joel’s daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) watches, stunned, as they drive away.

The Last of Us, HBO’s major production based on the mega-hit video game, starts dark. Our main man Joel isn’t easy to like. Midway through the pilot episode his partner Tess (Anna Torv) will compare him to Clint Eastwood - a hard man with hard principles. The most important of these principles? There’s ‘us’ and there’s ‘them’. He’ll do anything for us, but he has no patience for them.

The Last of Us is about where we decide to draw that dividing line and what the consequences are.

It might take new viewers a while to grasp that because there's a whole lot going on. The show stays faithful to its source material, which showrunner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) touts as the ‘the greatest story in video games’, but the modern single-player game doesn’t translate seamlessly to the ensemble world of prestige TV.

And the pilot of The Last of Us is prestige TV through and through. Running an indulgent 81 minutes, the show takes its time to set up a grand post-apocalyptic world, ambitious ideas, and grounded characters. It has a heck of a budget on it too, if the production design and number of extras is anything to go by. HBO is clearly hoping their gamble on making the ‘best video game adaptation ever’ (a low bar, but a good marketing hook if you can get it) will pay off.