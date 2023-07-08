Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer'

"I just thought to take the audience there, to be there in that room with these people as they had to make these horrifying decisions that have defined the world we now live in... what a remarkable dramatic event to bring the audience to.”

Oppenheimer headed the secret Los Alamos Laboratory, established under President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the Manhattan Project to build the first atomic bomb.

He oversaw the first atomic bomb detonation in the New Mexico desert, code-named "Trinity", before the weapons were used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"There is so much information (about Oppenheimer)... My job as an actor is really to go after the humanity and the emotion, and the complexity and the morality of the character," Murphy, who has worked with Nolan previously, said.

"So I didn't really waste too much time on the physics, I did a little bit... but it was the man I was after."

Nolan is known for conceptual narratives and visual style in films like "Inception" "Tenet" and an instalment of the Batman film franchise.