October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Grok drops first seven minutes of AI-generated ‘Odyssey’

The clip features bearded warriors, a British narrator and scenes of ancient seafaring

Grok drops first seven minutes of AI-generated ‘Odyssey’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 05:20 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 05:20 PM

Grok has released the first seven minutes of its AI-generated version of “The Odyssey”, three months after Elon Musk promised a full-length.

Made with Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker, the clip is billed by the company as “Episode 1 of our Odyssey series”, according to TechCrunch.

Musk had earlier lashed out at Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” for casting nonwhite and transgender actors.

TechCrunch calls Nolan a perfect foil for the SpaceX and Tesla chief, who hypes up data centres in space and posts an unending stream of AI-generated content.

Nolan describes himself as a technology sceptic and has said he had never seen a technology “so completely rejected by the public” as AI before.

Let us know in the comments if you'd like a full breakdown of how it was done!

Creative collaboration with @WonderStudiosX and director Dev Walker @glumlot_ https://t.co/xpgpkqSCpq

— Grok Imagine (@imagine) October 23, 2026

Nolan’s film, the website says, is mainly a feat of practical filmmaking, with a shoot spanning six countries and a cast and crew of thousands.

Released in July, it became an extraordinary box office success, selling out Imax screenings for months, and is the likely front-runner at the next Academy Awards.

The publication’s review of Grok’s version found the visuals more convincing than some of Musk’s recent AI-generated videos, with moments that could pass for real actors at sea.

It, however, questioned the claim of historical accuracy, pointing out that the characters do not speak ancient Greek.

The footage features a British-accented narrator and a succession of bearded characters delivering stiff dialogue.

TechCrunch’s reviewer criticised the clip for lacking artistry, emotional appeal and momentum, saying it struggled to hold attention even before reaching the halfway mark.

The reviewer said another seven minutes would be difficult to sit through, let alone a full-length film.

Related Stories
UK regulator maintains scrutiny of X over illegal content
UK regulator maintains scrutiny of X over illegal content
AI interviewer puts job candidates to the test
AI interviewer puts job candidates to the test
AI chatbots remove hijabs from images when prompted
AI chatbots remove hijabs from images when prompted
Vogue World draws attention with robots on runway
Vogue World draws attention with robots on runway
Read More
October 26, 2026
October 26, 2026
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
&#039;Screen cracks&#039; plague Apple&#039;s new foldable iPhone Duo
'Screen cracks' plague Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More