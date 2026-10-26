Grok drops first seven minutes of AI-generated ‘Odyssey’

Grok has released the first seven minutes of its AI-generated version of “The Odyssey”, three months after Elon Musk promised a full-length.

Made with Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker, the clip is billed by the company as “Episode 1 of our Odyssey series”, according to TechCrunch.

Musk had earlier lashed out at Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” for casting nonwhite and transgender actors.

TechCrunch calls Nolan a perfect foil for the SpaceX and Tesla chief, who hypes up data centres in space and posts an unending stream of AI-generated content.

Nolan describes himself as a technology sceptic and has said he had never seen a technology “so completely rejected by the public” as AI before.

Watch Episode 1 of our Odyssey series made with Grok Imagine.

Let us know in the comments if you'd like a full breakdown of how it was done!

Creative collaboration with @WonderStudiosX and director Dev Walker @glumlot_ https://t.co/xpgpkqSCpq— Grok Imagine (@imagine) October 23, 2026

Nolan’s film, the website says, is mainly a feat of practical filmmaking, with a shoot spanning six countries and a cast and crew of thousands.

Released in July, it became an extraordinary box office success, selling out Imax screenings for months, and is the likely front-runner at the next Academy Awards.

The publication’s review of Grok’s version found the visuals more convincing than some of Musk’s recent AI-generated videos, with moments that could pass for real actors at sea.

It, however, questioned the claim of historical accuracy, pointing out that the characters do not speak ancient Greek.

The footage features a British-accented narrator and a succession of bearded characters delivering stiff dialogue.

TechCrunch’s reviewer criticised the clip for lacking artistry, emotional appeal and momentum, saying it struggled to hold attention even before reaching the halfway mark.

The reviewer said another seven minutes would be difficult to sit through, let alone a full-length film.