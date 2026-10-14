UK regulator reviews X’s compliance as Grok faces new restrictions over sexual content

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken Sept 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken Sept 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it remained concerned about Elon Musk-owned X’s handling of illegal hate and terror content and was assessing whether the platform had breached online safety laws, despite improvements in response times.

X’s first quarterly report to Ofcom showed it had met commitments to review suspected illegal hate and terror content within agreed timeframes. Response times had improved compared with evidence examined earlier this year.

However, Ofcom said it had “ongoing concerns” about the effectiveness of X’s efforts to remove illegal content and had received mixed reports about the company’s engagement with third-party experts.

The regulator also said SpaceXAI, formerly xAI, had introduced further restrictions on its standalone Grok AI chatbot, including measures preventing UK-based users from viewing, generating or sharing pornographic content. Companion chatbots such as “Ani” were also barred from engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

Ofcom opened an investigation in January after reports that Grok was being used to create and share sexualised images that could amount to illegal content. Reuters had found that Grok continued to generate sexualised images of people when prompted, even when users explicitly said the subjects had not consented.

The regulator said it would determine whether X had complied with its legal duties to protect people in Britain from illegal content.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.