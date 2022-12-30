Have 2 years of updates and 'Edgerunners' redeemed 'Cyberpunk 2077'?

While that story is nice, the most important question remains - is it really worth it? Would I recommend Cyberpunk 2077 to anyone? After its revival, I gave the game another try on PC.

To give you a sense of how messy the game was at launch – I nearly jumped for joy when I managed to drive my car without it suddenly flying off into the sky.

Well, I suppose flying cars are signs of the future. And if Cyberpunk 2077 is now ready to show us the future, we have to ask – does it work?

What intrigues me the most about Cyberpunk is its setting - Night City. To me, fictional cities are characters from their fictional worlds. And what makes a good character is their arc. Take Gotham City, for example.

It has a backstory. One about how corruption and crime took over, making it a failed city that can’t even be saved by a caped crusader. Night City has a similar sensibility. By 2077, unfettered capitalism has made the city extremely unstable. The city is run by giant, cuthroat corporations that control people’s lives while the people on the bottom scrabble to get by or choose a path of crime.

This lack of balance in the social structure gives rise to a group of people who live on the margins of legality. That’s where the story begins. Full of funky lighting and mixes of dystopian and futuristic vibes, the city is a treat to roam. A near perfect selection of music only elevates it.

The scope of the city, its design and its people are a true credit to creator Mike Pondsmith. For future side projects like Edgerunners, the city, in all its flash and intensity gives this setting a Blade Runner-ish universe full of potential that they can make their own. And I can't wait to see what comes of it.

But an open world game is not just about having a massive city with stunning visuals. In order to make that exploration meaningful, it needs to offer a breadth of exciting things to do. The truth is, however, that there is little to this ‘open world’ aside from the campaign. And this has been Cyberpunk’s fatal flaw since Day 1. Though the city functions, there is still very little to do that immerses you in the setting.

The second major issue is combat. With the first-person view, you might expect the game to function like a shooter. However, the changes necessary in the shooting to include the RPG elements gets in the way – so much so that it detracts from both the shooting and the role-playing.

And, finally, there’s the campaign. My biggest concern with Cyberpunk since launch has been the lurking feeling that even minus the bugs, the campaign would fall short of expectations.

Sadly, that seems to be the case. The problems start with the cutscenes. I have never seen cutscenes that drag on for so long while adding so little to the plot or characterisation. Worse still, you can't even skip them.

The truth is, Cyberpunk 2077 is a badly written game that doesn’t live up to its promises. It seems that CD Projekt while focusing on the breadth and scale of the city, forgot to focus on the small details. Which is sad, because it is that particular attention to detail that saw them become a cornerstone of the industry with Witcher 3.

And yes, even after two years, the game hitches and stutters during long periods of play.

So no, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t earn its redemption for me. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone personally. But, if you just want to spend some time as a tourist in Night City after watching Edgerunners, you can install some mods and get a painless, if somewhat shallow, experience.