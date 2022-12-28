Why does Marvel’s Phase 4 feel so disconnected and muddled?

Overall, Phase 4 of the MCU tried to accomplish a lot. Perhaps too much. It tried to tie off the stories of existing characters while introducing new ones, it tried to explore new tones and genres while giving audiences familiar entertainment, and it tried to bring the intensity of the franchise down gently after the explosive Endgame while sowing seeds for the future. The comics took several years, numerous characters, and a massive number of issues to lay out their version of the Multiverse. The movie adaptations tried to pull it off in abridged form and didn’t quite succeed. Ultimately, these movies failed to pick up traction and lay the sufficient groundwork for what is to come.

Many of the new characters, and even some of the older ones who cropped up in this phase, have lacked layers, defining details, and storyline depth. The lack of an Avengers entry at the conclusion also made it feel anti-climactic. There seemed little effort to form a complete team to tackle the threats of the Multiverse

At this moment in time, Marvel seems to have stumbled into an unintentional imbalance. A lot of attention seems to be going towards the TV shows that are shoring up the Disney + streaming service and the movies seem to lack the level of care and dedication apparent in previous phases. Phase 4 suffers heavily from the way each entry seems cordoned off from the others, restricted to its own small playground without enough space to branch out. Marvel should make an effort to ensure that future projects are more cohesive in their storyline and feel. It is, after all, the defining aspect that kick-started the MCU and made it one of the most popular and profitable franchises of all time. If they do not make a conscious effort to do so, subsequent entries will continue to feel isolated, muddled, and disjointed.