Paul Bettany recalls being told his Hollywood career was over before landing the role of Vision

Cast member Paul Bettany attends a premiere for the film 'Here' during AFI Fest at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 25, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Paul Bettany attends a premiere for the film 'Here' during AFI Fest at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 25, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

British actor Paul Bettany said Marvel transformed his career and personal life after he was offered the role of Vision more than a decade ago, shortly after a producer told him his Hollywood prospects had ended.

Speaking to Reuters at the London premiere of Disney+ miniseries “VisionQuest” on Monday, Bettany said his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had given him opportunities both professionally and personally.

“It means I have been able to not take jobs and spend time with my family. It means that I've been able to direct and write a movie. It means that I can get movies that I wouldn't without it funded,” he said.

Bettany first joined Marvel as the voice of artificial intelligence assistant JARVIS before making his on-screen debut as the android Vision in 2015's “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

The actor said the offer came at a low point in his career. After two box office disappointments, a producer told him that his prospects in Hollywood were effectively over.

“I was doing an audition with a producer who will remain nameless, who told me my career was over,” Bettany said. He recalled leaving the audition and sitting on Sunset Boulevard after his legs gave way, wondering whether the producer was right.

“Then my phone rang, I answered it and it was Joss Whedon who said, ‘Would you like to play the Vision?’ And that is a true story,” he said.

“VisionQuest” completes a trilogy that began with 2021's “WandaVision” and continued with 2024's “Agatha All Along”. The new series follows Vision as he searches for a new purpose while on the run with a mysterious boy who may be his son.

Creator and showrunner Terry Matalas said the series explores contemporary concerns around artificial intelligence. He described a setting intended to represent an AI's mind, where details are slightly distorted as the system combines information from different sources.

Actor James D'Arcy said “VisionQuest” continues a hallmark of Marvel storytelling by combining action with emotional and philosophical themes.