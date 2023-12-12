    বাংলা

    Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda host wedding reception in Mumbai

    The couple tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur a couple of weeks ago

    Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai a couple of weeks after tying the knot in Imphal, Manipur, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

    The couple posted photos from the event of them happily posing together on their Instagram profiles on Monday. The caption read, "In our eternal garden of Eden #TogetherForever #DeepLinLove #WeddingReception."

    Both Randeep and Lin wore outfits designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The couple were married in an intimate ceremony in Imphal per Meitei rituals in the presence of their families on Nov 29, the NDTV said.

    Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried."

    The couple also shared a video from their wedding and they wrote, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings."

    Randeep and Lin announced their wedding date just a week before the big day in a statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends."

    Hooda has starred in films like "Jannat 2", "Monsoon Wedding", "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai", "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Sarbjit", "Sultan", and "Kick" among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal". The actor also featured in "Extraction" co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

    Lin Laishram is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. Her film credits include "Om Shanti Om", "Mary Kom", "Rangoon", and "Jaane Jaan".

