American YouTube star IShowSpeed has named Bangladesh among the countries he hopes to visit in 2027, raising the prospect of a trip that could bring his globally followed livestreams to the country.

The 21-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, discussed his plans for next year in an interview with LIFE Magazine.

“Next year, I'm looking forward to go to Middle Asia, like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, you know, Kazakhstan,” he told the magazine.

Known for his energetic livestreams and travel content, Speed said he had visited approximately 100 countries so far.

He hopes to visit every country in the world and estimates that the journey could take another two years.

No official travel date, itinerary or confirmed tour of Bangladesh, however, has been announced.