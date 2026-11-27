Petrobangla has replaced the heads of three key state-owned energy companies, Titas Gas, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), as the country grapples with a gas shortage.

It has moved the three managing directors (MDs) to Petrobangla and handed interim charge to three general managers.

The changes were made through separate office orders issued by Petrobangla's recruitment, promotion and transfer section on Tuesday and Thursday.

Issued in the “public interest”, the orders take effect immediately.

Titas Gas MD Shahnewaz Parvez has been transferred to Petrobangla as a senior general manager attached to the chairman's office.

Kazi Saidul Hasan, general manager of the company's operations division, has taken over as MD.

BAPEX MD Fazlul Haque has also been moved to Petrobangla as a senior general manager in the chairman's office.

Mohammad Ahsanul Amin, general manager of its production division, has been given acting charge as MD.

On Tuesday, RPGCL MD Anwarul Islam was transferred to Petrobangla as a senior general manager in the chairman's office, with additional charge as director (planning).

Ainul Kabir, general manager of the engineering services division at Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL), has been given acting charge as RPGCL MD.

Separately, Saiful Islam Sarkar, a senior general manager attached to Petrobangla's Production Sharing Contract (PSC) directorate, has been moved to the chairman's office.

He had been serving as director (PSC) in addition to his own duties.

The office orders say the acting assignments are a temporary arrangement and will not affect the officers' seniority or right to regular promotion.

If anyone else is appointed, transferred, promoted or posted to these positions, the acting MDs will return to their substantive posts as general managers.

The three companies play a key role in the country's gas exploration, production, import and supply.

Titas supplies gas to industries, power plants, commercial establishments and households in 12 districts of greater Dhaka and Mymensingh.

BAPEX explores for oil and gas, drills wells and produces gas.

RPGCL imports liquefied natural gas (LNG), regasifies it and feeds it into the national grid.