Hollywood's young actors see career dreams deferred by strikes

Serena Kashmir has always looked at her acting career as a "spiritual, loving and joyful thing," but after the Hollywood actors' strike began last month, she is taking a big step back from the craft.

Hollywood is experiencing its first dual work stoppage of writers and actors in 63 years, forcing the halt of most productions across the United States and even some abroad. The lack of work has inflicted deep economic damage on the people who depend on the industry.

“I felt really drained being in LA,” said the 20-year-old Kashmir, who has decided to move to Colorado and make acting a hobby rather than a career path.

“Moving to Colorado was a really big decision, because it felt like giving up in a way,” she added.