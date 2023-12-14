    বাংলা

    Excitement builds as Shah Rukh Khan drops new countdown poster for Dunki

    The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, starring Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, will be released on Dec 21

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM

    With only eight days until Dunki's theatrical release, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released a new countdown poster for the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, featuring himself and Taapsee Pannu.

    Shah Rukh expressed his enthusiasm for Dunki’s release in a social media post accompanying the poster on Wednesday, Indian newspaper The Telegraph reports.

    "Hardy hai ready.. Uski girl-wali friend Manu ke saath .. Apne dost, bhai, behen, family ko free rakho… Le kar aa jao sabka pakad ke haath, Bas din bache hai aath! 8 Days To Go For #Dunki,” he wrote in the caption.

    Dunki is a joint production of Hirani and Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. Alongside Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

    The Dunki trailer, which came out on Dec 5, promises a rollicking adventure with Shah Rukh’s Hardy and Taapsee’s Manu as they embark on a journey to fulfil their dream of reaching the UK.

