Actor Shakib seeks to file digital security case against film producer Rahmat Ullah

Actor Shakib Khan has submitted a plea to file a case under the Digital Security Act against Rahmat Ullah, an Australian expatriate and co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".

The actor sought to start the case at the cyber tribunal in Dhaka on Monday, his lawyer Abu Bakar Farhad said.

Tribunal Judge AKM Zulfikar Hayat kept the decision pending after hearing the actor’s plea.

Earlier on Mar 23, the actor filed a case against Rahmat Ullah, bringing allegations of ‘extortion and death threats’ against him. The court later summoned Rahmat to appear before it on Apr 26.

Shakib’s lawyer Md Khairul Hasan said at that time that the actor would file another case against the film producer and they would disclose information on the matter afterwards.