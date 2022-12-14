    বাংলা

    Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season

    The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper will be released on Dec 21

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM

    Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show's cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season.

    The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on Dec 21.

    The show focuses more deeply on its characters, moving away from a play on the cliches of French and American lifestyles, to become more of a "clash of personalities," said Star, who is also executive producer and writer of the show.

    “She feels less of a fish out of water and more about embracing the culture around her," said Collins, of the character she plays.

    Watched by 58 million households in its first month, the series debuted at the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and became the most popular comedy on Netflix that year.

    In the third season, actors Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling join as new cast members. “New characters come in and add a lot of new texture and complications for the entire ensemble,” said Star.

    RELATED STORIES
    Director James Cameron arrives at the world premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London, Britain Dec 6, 2022.
    Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market
    The first movie remains the highest-grossing film in history, but the lengthy interlude before the second film prompted questions on moviegoers' interest in it
    A fan holding a picture waits for the arrival of Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, outside a South Korean army boot camp near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, South Korea Dec 13, 2022.
    BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security
    Yonhap news agency said another BTS member, Suga, has been judged unfit for active duty and would do community service instead
    Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne speaks during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, US Dec 12, 2022.
    'Elvis', 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent
    The Globes, which recognises outstanding achievements in film and television, have been known as a star-studded, booze-fuelled ceremony that helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars
    Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in defamation suit
    Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez for ‘defamation’
    Fatehi alleges Fernandez made statements ‘to destroy her career’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher