    ‘RRR’ wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song in historic first for India

    The Telugu movie’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ beat heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Rihanna

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM

    Telugu film ‘RRR’ has earned a place in history after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, the first time an Indian movie has been honoured at the Hollywood-centric award ceremony.

    ‘Naatu Naatu’ beat out tough competition from big names like Taylor Swift and Rihanna to claim the prize.

    Composer MM Keeravani said he was thrilled by the success of the song, the BBC reported.

    ‘RRR’, written and directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by megastars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is a historical fantasy action epic about two Indian revolutionaries who blaze their own path in fighting against British rule in their country.

    One of the most expensive films to come out of India, the movie has had tremendous success at the box office – both at home and abroad. It also found success on streaming platform Netflix, which featured a Hindi version of the film.

    ‘Naatu Naatu’ features Charan and Jr NTR turning a stuffy British lawn party on its head by introducing the gathering to energetic Indian dance moves.

    Choreographer Prem Rakshit told the BBC that he composed nearly 25 dance steps for the song, including 30 different versions for the chorus alone. It took 19 months from the first talks to polish it into the final result.

    The section of the film featuring the musical performance was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace in Ukraine – the official residence of President Volodymyr Zelensky – before Russia invaded the country.

    Several notable Indians celebrated the win on social media. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the crew, saying the ‘prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud’. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman called it a ‘paradigm shift’.

    Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to note that he ‘woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu’ after hearing the news. Chiranjeevi Konidela, Charan’s father and a Telugu film superstar in his own right, called it a ‘phenomenal, historic win’.

