‘RRR’ wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song in historic first for India

Telugu film ‘RRR’ has earned a place in history after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, the first time an Indian movie has been honoured at the Hollywood-centric award ceremony.

‘Naatu Naatu’ beat out tough competition from big names like Taylor Swift and Rihanna to claim the prize.

Composer MM Keeravani said he was thrilled by the success of the song, the BBC reported.

‘RRR’, written and directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by megastars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is a historical fantasy action epic about two Indian revolutionaries who blaze their own path in fighting against British rule in their country.