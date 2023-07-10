    বাংলা

    Bangladesh plans to hold 2024 SSC exams in February, covering all subjects

    The exams will consist of all subjects and graded on full marks next year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 July 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 09:28 AM

    The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams are set to begin in the first week of February next year, marking a return to the traditional schedule after a four-year disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
    The exams will include all subjects and be graded on full marks, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced on Monday. Students will also be allocated the customary three hours to complete each exam.

    Traditionally, the SSC exams were held in early February, followed by the Higher Secondary Certificate tests in April. However, the pandemic forced education authorities to revise the schedule.
    Although the SSC exams proceeded as planned in 2020, the HSC assessments had to be postponed. Over the next three years, the exams were conducted on an abridged syllabus, while the duration and marks were also reduced accordingly.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh halves gold import facility, doubles tariff
    Bangladesh halves gold import facility
    A passenger will only be allowed to carry 117 gm of gold and will be charged double the duty
    SSC exams halted by Cyclone Mocha will be held on May 27-28
    Postponed SSC exams to be held on May 27-28
    The decision was announced by the Inter Education Board Controller Committee on Tuesday
    Bangladesh postpones SSC exams scheduled for Monday under all boards due to Cyclone Mocha
    All education boards postpone Monday’s SSC exam
    The decision was taken as Cyclone Mocha hit Bangladesh's coastal areas
    Sunday’s SSC exams under 5 boards postponed due to Cyclone Mocha
    Sunday’s SSC exams under 5 boards postponed
    A new date will be set later as the coastal districts brace for the storm

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan