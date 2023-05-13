    বাংলা

    Bangladesh postpones SSC exams scheduled for Monday under 6 boards as cyclone nears

    Cyclone Mocha is likely to make landfall in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 May 2023, 12:45 PM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 12:45 PM

    The authorities have postponed the Secondary School Certificate or SSC exams scheduled for Monday under six boards due to Cyclone Mocha.

    The six boards are Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Jashore, technical and madrasa.

    Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of the inter-board coordination committee, made the announcement on Saturday, with the storm likely to make landfall in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

    On Saturday, he revealed the decision to postpone Sunday’s SSC exams under Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, technical and madrasa boards.

    Speaking to bdnews24.com, he said the SSC exams slated for Sunday under Jashore board have also been postponed.

    New dates will be announced later while the tests under other boards will continue normally.

