SSC exams halted by Cyclone Mocha will be held on May 27-28

The number of students taking the public exams has increased by 50,295 since last year
The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams postponed due to Cyclone Mocha will be held on May 27-28.
The decision was announced by Prof Md Abul Bashar, convener of the Inter Education Board Controller Committee and exam controller of the Dhaka Education Board, on Tuesday.
The exams scheduled for May 14 will be held on May 27. This means the Physics, Bangladesh History and Civilisation, and Finance and Banking examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm that day.
The exams scheduled for May 15 will be held on May 28. This means the Home Science, Agricultural Education, Music, Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education, and Arts and Crafts tests will be held from 10 am to 1 pm that day.