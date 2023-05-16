    বাংলা

    SSC exams halted by Cyclone Mocha will be held on May 27-28

    The decision was announced by the Inter Education Board Controller Committee on Tuesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 May 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 10:10 AM

    The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams postponed due to Cyclone Mocha will be held on May 27-28.

    The decision was announced by Prof Md Abul Bashar, convener of the Inter Education Board Controller Committee and exam controller of the Dhaka Education Board, on Tuesday.

    The exams scheduled for May 14 will be held on May 27. This means the Physics, Bangladesh History and Civilisation, and Finance and Banking examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm that day.

    The exams scheduled for May 15 will be held on May 28. This means the Home Science, Agricultural Education, Music, Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education, and Arts and Crafts tests will be held from 10 am to 1 pm that day.

