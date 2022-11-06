Question leaks marred SSC tests. Will HSC exams be any different?

Six people, including teachers, were arrested. Kamrul Isla, chairman of the board, sounded helpless at that time.

“The sorting and transportation is based on trust. What can we do if you people breach the trust? We need to be more careful in the future,” he had said.

The authorities are more careful this time during the HSC tests as Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee, believes the arrests sent a strong warning against practices like question leak.

Secondary and higher secondary test questions are printed from the Bangladesh Government Press and sent to the deputy commissioners of each district. From there the question papers go to the Upazila level, from where they are distributed among the centres.

In the presence of a policeman, the centre secretary, along with the government official in charge, checks whether the centre's question came properly and keeps it in the Upazila treasury locker or the police station. They take the question papers to the centre in the morning of the exam day.

M Kaykobad, a former professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, who led the government's investigation in 2018 to prevent question leaks, has questioned the system.

Stating that he advised the policymakers to follow the digital system many times, Kaykobad said, “Question paper printing should start an hour before a test. We can keep as many printers as necessary. In this way there’ll be no chance of question paper leaks ahead of the exams.”