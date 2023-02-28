    বাংলা

    Govt suspends primary school scholarship results over ‘technical glitch’

    The suspension comes fours after the announcement of the results

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 02:02 PM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 02:02 PM

    Four hours after announcing the names of the successful candidates, the government has suspended the results of primary school scholarship exams, citing technical errors.

    As many as 82,383 secured the scholarships, including 33,000 in the talent pool, according to the summary of the results published on Tuesday afternoon.



    However, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen in the evening said that the full results could not be published and some technical errors were found.

    “So, the results have been suspended. The full results will be published on Wednesday afternoon.”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher