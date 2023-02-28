Govt suspends primary school scholarship results over ‘technical glitch’

The monthly tuition fee for MBBS and BDS students has been raised by 33.33 percent
Four hours after announcing the names of the successful candidates, the government has suspended the results of primary school scholarship exams, citing technical errors.
As many as 82,383 secured the scholarships, including 33,000 in the talent pool, according to the summary of the results published on Tuesday afternoon.
However, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen in the evening said that the full results could not be published and some technical errors were found.
“So, the results have been suspended. The full results will be published on Wednesday afternoon.”