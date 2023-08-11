Floods force Bangladesh to defer HSC tests under Chattogram, madrasa, technical education boards

Nearly 1.36 million students have registered for this year’s HSC and equivalent exams.

Some of the candidates in Dhaka took to the street demanding the deferral of the tests, citing a lack of preparation with the questions to be made from full syllabi after abridged versions were used amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Dipu Moni ruled out postponement of the exams, saying the protesters’ demand was unreasonable.

She also said the tests in some places might be pushed back because of adverse weather conditions.

In five districts of Chattogram division, more than 1.1 million have been affected by the deadly floods.

Over 45,000 were forced to leave home and stay at government-designated shelters.

The region is still cleaning up the debris left by the floods.

Homes, businesses and roads have been badly damaged in many places.

Educational institutions in the region were closed for several days.