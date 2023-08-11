    বাংলা

    Floods force Bangladesh to defer HSC tests under Chattogram, madrasa, technical education boards

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2023, 03:42 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 03:42 PM

    The government has pushed back the start of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams under Chattogram, madrasa and technical education boards by 10 days because of floods.

    The exams under these boards will start on Aug 27 instead of Aug 17, Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of the inter-board coordination committee, said on Friday.    

    The HSC tests under other boards will begin on Aug 17 as scheduled.

    Nearly 1.36 million students have registered for this year’s HSC and equivalent exams. 

    Some of the candidates in Dhaka took to the street demanding the deferral of the tests, citing a lack of preparation with the questions to be made from full syllabi after abridged versions were used amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Education Minister Dipu Moni ruled out postponement of the exams, saying the protesters’ demand was unreasonable. 

    She also said the tests in some places might be pushed back because of adverse weather conditions. 

    In five districts of Chattogram division, more than 1.1 million have been affected by the deadly floods. 

    Over 45,000 were forced to leave home and stay at government-designated shelters. 

    The region is still cleaning up the debris left by the floods. 

    Homes, businesses and roads have been badly damaged in many places. 

    Educational institutions in the region were closed for several days. 

