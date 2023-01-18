Textbook board issues amendments to errors made in more textbooks

Two days after an embarrassing allegation of plagiarism on seventh-grade science textbooks was made public, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board or NCTB has admitted more errors on three separate textbooks for ninth and tenth graders.

The errors and their amendments were detailed in a press note, issued by the board’s Chief Editor Dr Santosh Kumar Dhali.

The textbooks in question are History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation, Bangladesh and Global Studies and Civics and Citizenship.

THE NINE ERRORS AND THEIR AMENDMENTS

- On page 181 of the History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation book, the starting point of the Pakistani occupation army’s campaign against the Bengali-speaking people was listed as Mar 26, 1971. The amendment corrected it from Mar 25, 1971.