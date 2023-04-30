Dipu Moni says no scope for question paper leaks as SSC exams begin

Education Minister Dipu Moni has ruled out any scope for question paper leaks in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams that started on Sunday.

“Some people may spread rumours about question paper leaks, but they will face strict punishment once they are caught,” the minister told the media after visiting the Badda High School exam centre in Dhaka.

The government has been constantly monitoring social media to prevent any rumour from spreading, she said. “Immediate steps were taken wherever we found any irregularities,” the minister said.

“Those who made a mistake last time paid the price for this. Therefore, we hope the teachers and others responsible at the exam centre will be vigilant to avoid any mistake,” Dipu Moni said.