Kyiv schools adapt to survive under Russian bombardment

Despite the missile strikes and power cuts that have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv's 190,000 remaining school children are still expected to attend classes, whether online or in person.

"If there is no light, it's sometimes hard to see when you are writing," said Yulia, 13, sitting in the front row of an English lesson with around a dozen classmates in a western suburb of the city.

Though her school, like most buildings in Ukraine's embattled capital, experiences regular electricity cuts caused by Russian missile barrages on the power grid since October, city officials insist pupils will at least be able to finish the current semester, which ends on Dec 23.

"We really need to hold on for these three weeks," Oleksiy Kurpas, an adviser to the deputy head of Kyiv's city administration, told Reuters in one of the airy yet warm corridors of the Soviet-era school.