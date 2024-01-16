Bangladesh to offer scholarships to 10,500 students based on HSC results

The government will give scholarships to 10,500 students based on the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams

Accordingly, 1,125 students from the nine general education boards will get merit scholarships and 9,375 will get general scholarships, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said.

The education boards have been instructed to issue a gazette on the scholarships by Jan 21.

Students on a merit scholarship will receive Tk 825 a month and an additional payment of Tk 1,800 once a year. Students on a general scholarship will get TK 375 a month and an additional payment of Tk 750 once a year.

The funds for the programme will be taken from the budget set out for the current fiscal year

The Mymensingh Board gets 47 merit scholarships and 544 general scholarships, the Rajshahi Board 160 merit scholarships and 1,174 general scholarships, and the Cumilla Board 82 merit scholarships and 975 general scholarships.

The Sylhet Board will allocate 24 merit scholarships and 647 general scholarships, the Barishal Board 57 merit scholarships and 606 general scholarships, and the Jashore Board 116 merit scholarships and 858 general scholarships.

Finally, the Chattogram Board will offer 91 merit scholarships and 834 general scholarships and the Dinajpur Board 92 merit scholarships and 890 general scholarships.

The results for the 2023 HSC and equivalent exams were announced on Nov 26. The pass rate was 78.64 percent and 92,495 students scored a GPA of 5.0.