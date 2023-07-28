Bangladesh plans to finish school exams by November ahead of elections

The government is aiming to wrap up the school year by November this year to avoid any learning disruptions for students due to the upcoming national election, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

"As the elections are likely to take place either at the end of December or early January, we will hold the final exams for all grades and the assessments for sixth and seventh-graders [before that]," she said on Friday while presenting the highlights from this year's SSC and equivalent exams.

The education ministry wants to complete all academic activities by Nov 30, she added.