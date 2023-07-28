    বাংলা

    Bangladesh plans to finish school exams by November ahead of elections

    With the elections looming, education authorities don't want political campaigns to disrupt students' learning, says Dipu Moni

    Published : 28 July 2023, 10:13 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 10:13 AM

    The government is aiming to wrap up the school year by November this year to avoid any learning disruptions for students due to the upcoming national election, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

    "As the elections are likely to take place either at the end of December or early January, we will hold the final exams for all grades and the assessments for sixth and seventh-graders [before that]," she said on Friday while presenting the highlights from this year's SSC and equivalent exams.

    The education ministry wants to complete all academic activities by Nov 30, she added.

    Education authorities have also cancelled the summer holidays for public schools, which were originally scheduled from Jul 20 to Aug 2, with the election in mind.

    However, the government plans to compensate for it by prolonging the winter vacation, according to Dipu Moni.

    She also called on political parties not to conduct their campaigns in a way that hampers education.

    “We believe politics is for the people and for the country. Our students are the future of the country and its people," Dipu Moni said, denouncing activities that hinder students’ learning as “bad politics”.

    As Dipu Moni briefed the media about this year's SSC exam results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka, the two major political parties, the BNP and the Awami League, were holding duelling rallies in the capital.

    The BNP is rallying under its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government, while the three affiliate organisations of the ruling party are protesting the killings and unrest caused by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam alliance.

    The programmes were supposed to be held on Thursday, but were pushed back as police were unwilling to allow the events to take place on a weekday.

