Sri Lanka expects FDI to jump to $1.3bn with India taking lead

Sri Lanka is expecting foreign direct investment inflows to rise by a fifth to $1.3 billion this year, a government official said on Wednesday, with India likely to play a lead role despite the Sri Lankan economy facing its worst crisis in decades.

Although it was pushed to the brink last year by power cuts, chronic shortages of fuel and food and soaring inflation, Sri Lanka managed to raise its FDI by 38% to $1.08 billion, data from the Board of Investment (BoI) showed.

Part of the bump came from India, which wants to keep China's expansion in its neighbour in check. India's Adani group signed up for two wind power plants worth $442 million last year.