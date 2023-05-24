    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka expects FDI to jump to $1.3bn with India taking lead

    Over the last decade, China has invested about $3 billion in Sri Lanka, accounting for nearly a quarter of its FDI

    Reuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 01:45 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 01:45 PM

    Sri Lanka is expecting foreign direct investment inflows to rise by a fifth to $1.3 billion this year, a government official said on Wednesday, with India likely to play a lead role despite the Sri Lankan economy facing its worst crisis in decades.

    Although it was pushed to the brink last year by power cuts, chronic shortages of fuel and food and soaring inflation, Sri Lanka managed to raise its FDI by 38% to $1.08 billion, data from the Board of Investment (BoI) showed.

    Part of the bump came from India, which wants to keep China's expansion in its neighbour in check. India's Adani group signed up for two wind power plants worth $442 million last year.

    In the first quarter, Sri Lanka has already received proposals worth $600 million, said BoI Director General Renuka Weerakone, with 22 new projects and six expansions.

    "The acid test is really in what comes in, that is what really helps the economy," she told Reuters.

    Sri Lanka is banking on information technology, solar and wind, bunkering and mineral processing to attract investments.

    India's MCS Group has signed a $20 million deal for mineral processing, the largest Sri Lanka has received so far in 2023, Weerakone said.

    Other countries are also keen.

    "Japan is very interested in minerals, so is China," she said. "The raw material we have is something we can really pitch to get new investments."

    Sri Lanka has untapped deposits of graphite, phosphate and other minerals to attract investors but policy frameworks are yet to be updated, creating a bottleneck for FDI, Weerakone added.

    Over the last decade, China has invested about $3 billion in Sri Lanka, accounting for nearly a quarter of its FDI, while India made up about $1.3 billion. In the last two years, India took the lead, followed by the United Kingdom in 2022 and Netherlands in 2021.

    Sri Lanka is also drawing up plans to identify new islands for investors to help resuscitate its $4 billion tourism industry.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man counts Sri Lankan rupees in a note-counting machine at a money exchange counter in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept 7, 2018.
    India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year
    Sri Lanka's situation has now improved as they secured a bailout package from IMF kicking off debt restructuring talks with key bilateral creditors
    Sri Lankan Police stand guard in front of the Supreme Court, while the party members of the deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led United National Party handover a petition against the President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to sack the parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 12, 2018. REUTERS/FILE
    Sri Lanka SC clears path for decriminalisation of homosexuality
    The court has given the green light to a bill seeking to decriminalise homosexuality in a move hailed as a ‘historic development’ by campaigners
    People gather around a readymade clothing stall on the side of a railway track ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr 11, 2023.
    Sri Lanka's creditors to discuss debt restructuring on Tuesday
    The discussion will be followed by a gathering of the financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced nations, to be hosted by Japan later this week
    Sri Lankan rupees are seen in a bowl at a vegetable vendor's shop amid the rampant food inflation, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 29 , 2022.
    Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 35.3% in April
    April's inflation was blunted by a reduction in fuel prices, lower demand and easing global commodity prices, analysts said

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk