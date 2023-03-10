Global house prices set to extend declines, risk of more with higher rates

Home prices in several major markets will extend their decline this year, according to a global Reuters poll of property analysts who either predicted slightly steeper drops or kept their view steady from a survey three months ago.

Even greater drops may be in the offing, since the forecasts were collected before the Federal Reserve this week indicated that US interest rates would likely climb higher and stay elevated for longer than previously thought.

Rising mortgage rates as central banks lift benchmark borrowing costs to curb inflation, and a historic house price boom during the COVID pandemic have pushed home ownership closer to impossible for many prospective first-time buyers.

That in turn has pushed up rents sharply in most markets, leaving the overall cost of housing much more expensive in just the past few years.

Predicted drops in house prices in the US, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand will come off price surges of as much as 50% since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Indeed, 50 of the 96 analysts in the polls, taken from Feb 15 to March 8, said affordability would worsen in the coming year. They included nine who said it would do so significantly.