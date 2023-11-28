India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven: Reuters poll

India's economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to have slowed to 6.8% in the July-September quarter from 7.8% in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast of 55 economists polled from Nov 17-27.

But forecasters see that as a minor slowdown from an exceptionally strong quarter for Asia's third-largest economy, which is expected by the same group of economists to grow more than 6.0% over coming years, currently the fastest among major economies.

Even as an erratic monsoon led to a spike in inflation last quarter, consumer demand - which contributes about 60% of GDP growth - remained strong in a country of over 1.4 billion people, largely driven by urban dwellers.

Forecasts for the data, due on Thursday, ranged from 5.6% to 7.4%.

"Headline growth likely remained resilient...with utilities, services and construction showing robust growth. Domestic demand remains the key economic driver of activity, as external demand continues to remain weak," Rahul Bajoria at Barclays said in a note.