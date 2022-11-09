Greek workers walk out over 'suffocating' inflation

Ferries were docked at ports and work stoppages by bus, train and metro staff were expected to cause travel chaos in the capital. Some flights were grounded as air traffic controllers planned to joined the walkout from 0800 to 1400 GMT.

While the Greek economy is growing at nearly twice the euro zone rate this year thanks to a rebound in tourism, inflation is near a three-decade peak at 12%, among the highest in the 19 countries sharing the euro.

"Workers ... are battling against the inflation suffocating Greek households, the jungle-like conditions in the labour market, against the burdens they have been carrying on their backs for years," said GSEE, the main private sector union.

GSEE said it was "imperative" for the government to take measures to tackle inflation as the high cost of energy and basic goods was eating into people's disposable income.