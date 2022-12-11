Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy

Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion, the central bank said on Friday, giving much-needed fiscal wriggle room as the country's economy heads into 2023 on shaky ground.

This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues.

Exports rather than import compression are responsible for the majority of the rise, the Institute of International Finance has said.