US credit-card crackdown will net limited rewards

High fees and high returns partly reflect that credit-card lending is unsecured. There’s no home or car to repossess if the customer stops paying. But the pricy terms, plus the product’s ubiquity, make it an easy target. Biden has declared war against what he broadly calls “junk fees,” and in service of that mission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed capping late fees at $8, less than one-third of their current level. Banks can charge more, but only if they can justify it.

It’s hard to argue that late fees don’t disproportionately punish those with less financial sophistication. Beyond that, fake precision abounds. The CFPB’s $8 threshold, which it says covers banks’ main costs, is based on calculations the industry contends are incomplete; the regulator says banks didn’t provide better numbers when given the chance. The American Bankers Association claims the real cost is closer to $46. Nearly two decades ago, the United Kingdom set a number it considered fair that is around twice as high as the CFPB’s.

Banks also fret that a too-low charge would fail to deter consumers, a case too hard to prove. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs already offer some cards with no late fees. And there are other ways to prevent lateness, such as reminding customers that delinquency will hurt their credit scores.

Logic and mathematics are unlikely to save banks from intervention by authorities. Politically speaking, unloved late fees sit right in the bullseye. Moreover, the CFPB differs from some financial regulators in that power is wielded by a single individual: Democrat-appointed Director Rohit Chopra. At the Federal Reserve or the Securities and Exchange Commission, say, matters are put to a vote and dissenting opinions published. If Biden wants to appear a man of action, the campaign makes sense.