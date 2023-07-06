Bangladesh passes law with life imprisonment for hoarding of food items

Parliament has passed the Production, Storage, Transfer, Transport, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Foodstuffs (Prevention of Harmful Activities) Act 2023 with life imprisonment or up to 14-year sentence for illegal hoarding.

Marketing products with imaginary names will be punishable under the new law passed on Wednesday, with two-year prison sentence or Tk 1 million fines.

Destroying the nutrition value of food by removing natural elements completely or partially before marketing, along with mixing harmful substances in food, will be punishable under the law.