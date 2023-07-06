Bangladesh passes law with life imprisonment for hoarding of food items

Parliament has passed the Production, Storage, Transfer, Transport, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Foodstuffs (Prevention of Harmful Activities) Act 2023 with life imprisonment or up to 14-year sentence for illegal hoarding.
Marketing products with imaginary names will be punishable under the new law passed on Wednesday, with two-year prison sentence or Tk 1 million fines.
Destroying the nutrition value of food by removing natural elements completely or partially before marketing, along with mixing harmful substances in food, will be punishable under the law.
The other offences include production without a licence from the Directorate General of Food or with an expired licence or mixing ingredients above the permitted limits.
The law has a five-year jail term or Tk 1.5 million fines or both for providing false information to consumers.
If a company is found guilty of these offences, the executives, partners and employees involved in the harmful activities will be punished, unless they can prove that they were unaware of the crimes.
The food ministry made the law by incorporating the Food Special Court Act 1956 and the Food Grain Supply (Prevention of Prejudicial Activities) Ordinance 1979.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majmuder had previously said the government had been preparing a law to criminalise putting names like Miniket on sacks of polished rice of different other coarse varieties.
In a discussion on the new law in parliament, Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam said putting a halt to rice polishing will save 400,000 tonnes of the staple.
The Gono Forum’s Mokobbir Khan said Bangladesh boasts food surplus, but it could not ensure food security, for which major policy changes were required.
Main opposition Jatiya Party’s Peer Fazlur Rahman criticised a provision which states that if a person can prove they stored food beyond permitted levels, but not for profiteering, they will be fined or jailed for a maximum of three months.
“I’ve never heard of any such a law that will punish people even for something they have not done,” he said.
Another Jatiya Party MP, Kazi Firoz Rashid, expressed fear that dishonest officials will target farmers for bribes by threatening them with life sentences. “The farmers will be in panic.”
Minister Sadhan said the farmers should not worry because it would be easy to identify real hoarders under the new law. These details will be made more clear in the schedules of the law.