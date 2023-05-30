Budget should focus on renewable energy as a better alternative: IEEFA analyst

Solar power could be a better alternative for the government to offer people a respite from skyrocketing energy prices due to the surging dollar, says Shafiqul Alam, an energy expert from the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The government must focus on solar power in the upcoming budget as part of its cheap and sustainable energy plan, he said.

Shafiqul shared his recommendations to overcome the energy crisis in an interview with bdnews24.com as the government is set to table the 2023-24 budget in parliament on Jun 1.

IS SOLAR POWER THE ONLY ALTERNATIVE?

The upcoming budget is an opportunity to put the power and energy sector on a reasonably priced and sustainable path, said Shafiqul. As power and fuel prices surged in Bangladesh due to price hikes in the global market, cheap and long-term solar power projects could be a better alternative, he said.

His logic was that the average electricity production cost is over Tk 10 per unit, while solar power would cost much less.

“If solar power can be provided commercially at Tk 8 per unit, it will push down the average national power production cost.”

The dollar crisis is one of the factors behind the energy crisis, said Shafiqul. He shared long-term plans that could help the government overcome both crises.

“Around 10-15 years ago, the challenge was to ensure electricity for all. Now we’re well-equipped to address it, but face problems due to the Ukraine war and other issues. We can’t buy gas and coal due to the existing dollar crunch.”

He drafted some recommendations which mostly include the use of renewable energy.

“Firstly, [the government] should allocate a budget to implement the plans for locally available gas. Secondly, they should allocate enough to the projects designed to quickly find renewable power and energy. Besides, they should halt the production of fossil fuel-based power plants and also delay floating tenders for such new plants. The existing plants are enough to meet the current demand."

"The authorities should convert the power plants which are 30-40 years old and have a high production cost, into ones using renewable energy."

SOLAR PLANTS CAN ‘INCREASE PRODUCTION, REDUCE EXPENSE’

"The budget must provide guidelines to increase the production of renewable energy, maximise utilisation of self-generated energy, reduce dependence on imported energy, and modernise old, inefficient power plants by switching to renewable energy,” said Shafiqul.

"Initiatives to set up solar plants in 10-15-year-old power plants in the private sector will increase power generation capacity and reduce expenses."

Currently, there is an import duty of 15-38 percent on rooftop solar equipment. Although it is not possible to withdraw the tax completely from the budget in such a short space of time, it should still be brought down to the minimum level, said Shafiqul.

"Once such a plant is set up, the benefits will be felt for 25 years, which, in the long run, will reduce the cost of power generation."