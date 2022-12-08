India seeks private sector chief to lead state insurer

India aims to appoint a private sector professional as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India in an effort to modernise its largest insurer after a disappointing stock market debut, two government officials said.

A private sector appointee to lead India's largest insurer, which manages 41 trillion rupees ($500.69 billion) in assets, would be a first in its 66-year history.

"The government is planning to broaden the eligibility criteria for appointment of LIC CEO so that private sector candidates can apply," said one of the government officials, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.

The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the LIC, did not respond to emailed questions.

The insurer is now headed by a chairman but that post will be scrapped when the term of the present incumbent ends in March, the officials said.