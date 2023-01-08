    বাংলা

    BERC panel proposes a Tk 1.21 hike in retail power price per unit

    At present, the per unit retail electricity price is Tk 7.02

    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM

    The technical committee of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has proposed to raise retail electricity prices by Tk 1.21 to Tk 8.23 per unit.

    The proposal was made during a hearing of electricity distributors and suppliers in Dhaka on Sunday, during which the companies argued for an increase in the electricity price. A five-member BERC panel that included Chairman Md Abdul Jalil heard the arguments.

