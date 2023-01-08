BERC panel proposes a Tk 1.21 hike in retail power price per unit

Despite the measures, Australia has continued to record a trade surplus with China thanks to rising commodity prices
The technical committee of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has proposed to raise retail electricity prices by Tk 1.21 to Tk 8.23 per unit.
The proposal was made during a hearing of electricity distributors and suppliers in Dhaka on Sunday, during which the companies argued for an increase in the electricity price. A five-member BERC panel that included Chairman Md Abdul Jalil heard the arguments.
At present, the per unit retail electricity price is Tk 7.02.