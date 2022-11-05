Large swathes of Dhaka, Narayanganj may see weeklong disruption of gas supply

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has warned that large swathes of Dhaka and Narayanganj may experience a weeklong disruption or complete outage in the gas supply due to repairs to its distribution line.

Titas issued a notice on Saturday stating that repairs to its pipeline will start on Sunday and finish on Nov 12.

Work at mills and factories in the Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur regions has slowed due to low gas pressure for the past two months. The announcement of the repairs and the accompanying disruption has worried factory owners.

The 60-km stretch of high-pressure gas transmission line from Bakhrabad to Siddhirganj will undergo an inspection through a process known as "intelligent pigging" before repair work is conducted, Titas said in its statement.