Reducing inflation top priority for South Asian nations, says India's central bank chief

Taming inflation is the top priority for South Asian countries as risks to growth and investment outlook could rise if price pressures persist at high levels, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

Speaking at an event organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Indian central bank chief said policy challenges in the region have sharpened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

"While the recent softening of commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead, risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation persists at high levels," Das said.

"Prioritising price stability may therefore be the optimal policy choice for the South Asian region in the current context."