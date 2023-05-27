Money laundered to US returning as remittances, says CPD

Part of remittances streaming into Bangladesh from the United States is “recycled money” previously laundered out of the country, the Centre for Policy Dialogue has said.

Bangladeshis in the United States remitted $3.05 billion in the July-April period, compared to $3.04 billion from Saudi Arabia, traditionally the biggest source of remittances, in the same period, according to central bank data.

In a media briefing on Saturday, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the think-tank, said: “Money laundered to the US is returning to the country as remittances.”