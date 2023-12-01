Taijul 4-for puts Bangladesh in command as NZ crumble on Day 4

Southpaw Taijul Islam spun up another fine show with the ball to grab four wickets and leave New Zealand tottering on 113 for 7 in their chase on the fourth day of Sylhet Test.

Daryl Mitchell (44) and Ish Sodhi (7) will look to lead New Zealand out of the woods on the final day of the Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Resuming on an overnight 212 for 3 on Friday, Bangladesh were bowled out for 338 in the second session with spinner Ajaz Patel returning 4 for 148.

Chasing 332 to win, the Black Caps lost opener Tom Latham for a duck to Shoriful Islam (1-13) in the first over of the innings before Taijul (4-40) trapped Kane Williamson in front. It was all downhill from there for the visitors, who went into tea on 37 for 3.