Yadav hits ton as India win T20 series against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century guided India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rajkot on Saturday as the hosts clinched the series 2-1.

Yadav, the top-ranked batsman in T20s, made 112 not out, hitting seven fours and nine sixes in his 51-ball display as India set Sri Lanka a target of 229 after electing to bat first.