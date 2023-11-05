Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air 'not ideal'

Asthmatic Bangladesh cricketers remained indoors ahead of their World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, with coach Chandika Hathurusinghe citing the air quality in smog-shrouded New Delhi on Sunday.

Both teams had already cancelled one practice session in the build up to Monday's match between eliminated Bangladesh and seventh-placed Sri Lanka, who have only the slimmest of chances of reaching the last four.

While the sun did peep out around noon on Sunday, the filthy air has prompted the Delhi government to extend the closure of primary schools until Nov. 10, while online learning has been suggested for other classes.