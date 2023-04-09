Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL

The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.

"It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."

Rinku set a record for most runs by any batter in the 20th over of an IPL run-chase.

"Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished," Titans captain Rashid said.