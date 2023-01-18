    বাংলা

    South African batsman Amla announces retirement at 39

    The talismanic Proteas batsman scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 02:21 PM

    South African batting great Hashim Amla announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.

    The 39-year-old had already retired from international cricket in 2019.

    Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is South Africa's second highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis.

    His 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012 is still the highest Test score by a South African player.

    "I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," he told the Surrey website.

    RELATED STORIES
    Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series
    S Africa recall Magala, Jansen against England
    The series starts in Bloemfontein on Jan 27 and will conclude in Kimberley five days later
    Bangladesh Women U19s beat Sri Lanka to advance to Super 6 at T20 World Cup
    U19 Tigresses edge Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
    Bangladesh put up a fine show with the bat after their crushing win over Australia
    Kohli, Siraj help set ODI record as India smash Sri Lanka
    Kohli, Siraj help India set record with SL rout
    Kohli smashes an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action
    BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
    Two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been caught out instead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher