Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for World Cup

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he will give Kane Williamson every chance to prove his fitness over the two weeks before the World Cup squad is named but conceded the Black Caps captain still had a long way to go.

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, making him a serious doubt for the 50-overs World Cup in India.

The 33-year-old batter is in Britain with the New Zealand squad, which is preparing for a four-match Twenty20 series against England starting in Durham on Wednesday.