    বাংলা

    Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for World Cup

    The 33-year-old batter is in Britain with the New Zealand squad, which is preparing for a four-match Twenty20 series against England starting in Durham

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 01:50 PM

    New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he will give Kane Williamson every chance to prove his fitness over the two weeks before the World Cup squad is named but conceded the Black Caps captain still had a long way to go.

    Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, making him a serious doubt for the 50-overs World Cup in India.

    The 33-year-old batter is in Britain with the New Zealand squad, which is preparing for a four-match Twenty20 series against England starting in Durham on Wednesday.

    "We got about two weeks from now, until we until we name that side," Stead told reporters from England.

    "We're going to give them every chance and I guess use that full amount of time he's in full rehab mode.

    "He's back batting in the nets again, which is great to see. So he's progressing really well but again, there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need them to be."

    Stead said they would take no chances when assessing his best batman's fitness for the tournament, which opens on Oct 5 in Ahmedabad when New Zealand take on England in a rematch of the 2019 final.

    "There's a chance that even if Kane was named he may not be available right at the start of the tournament, but he also might be, and he also might not be ready," Stead added.

    "Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup. There is that bigger picture in mind though, that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career. So there'll be honest conversations that Kane and I will have with each other ..."

    The team also said all-rounder Jimmy Neesham would skip the T20 series against England to return home for the birth of his first child.

    Cole McConchie, who was supposed to go back to New Zealand after playing in the warm-up wins against Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, will replace Neesham in the squad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking Women's World Cup
    Spain win Women’s World Cup
    The women’s football tournament has broken audience records, raising hopes in surge of interest in the sport
    Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Semi Final - Australia v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 16, 2023 England's Esme Morgan, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Hannah Hampton celebrate after the match as England progress to the final of the World Cup
    England, Spain fans arrive for final of record-breaking Women's World Cup
    England and Spain are both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, with England not prevailing in a men's tournament since 1966
    Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jul 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins off the bowling of England's Moeen Ali
    Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup
    There are still concerns about Stokes' chronic left knee injury, which did not allow him to bowl in the last three Ashes Tests in July
    Back in nets, NZ's Williamson racing against time for World Cup
    Williamson racing against time for World Cup
    The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the Indian Premier League

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks